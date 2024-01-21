Marist hosts Siena following Courtney’s 20-point game

Siena Saints (3-14, 2-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-7, 3-3 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Siena Saints (3-14, 2-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-7, 3-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces the Marist Red Foxes after Mason Courtney scored 20 points in Siena’s 82-70 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Red Foxes have gone 4-2 at home. Marist has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Saints are 2-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Marist’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Marist allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Collins is averaging nine points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 13.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for Marist.

Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 11 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.