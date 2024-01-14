Marist hosts Rider after James’ 27-point outing

Rider Broncs (5-11, 2-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-6, 2-2 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Rider Broncs (5-11, 2-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-6, 2-2 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -3; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces the Marist Red Foxes after Mervin James scored 27 points in Rider’s 71-58 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-2 in home games. Marist ranks ninth in the MAAC in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Isaiah Brickner leads the Red Foxes with 5.4 boards.

The Broncs are 2-3 in conference play. Rider averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Marist’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Rider allows. Rider has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The Red Foxes and Broncs square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is shooting 57.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Red Foxes.

James is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Broncs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

