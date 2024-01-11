Marist hosts Quinnipiac after Otieno’s 23-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-4, 3-1 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-5, 2-1 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-4, 3-1 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-5, 2-1 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits the Marist Red Foxes after Paul Otieno scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 76-59 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-1 at home. Marist has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 3-1 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Marist’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Collins is averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Red Foxes.

Matt Balanc is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 18.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

