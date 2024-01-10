Marciulionis and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Portland

Portland Pilots (7-9, 1-0 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-6, 2-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (7-9, 1-0 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-6, 2-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts the Portland Pilots after Augustas Marciulionis scored 22 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 68-64 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Gaels have gone 7-3 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is fourth in the WCC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Jefferson averaging 4.9.

The Pilots have gone 1-0 against WCC opponents. Portland allows 76.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, the same percentage Portland allows to opponents. Portland scores 14.9 more points per game (74.4) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents (59.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Marciulionis is averaging 14.3 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Tyler Robertson is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 assists. Tyler Harris is shooting 42.4% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

