Manjon leads Vanderbilt against Alabama after 23-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the Alabama Crimson Tide after Ezra Manjon scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 69-53 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Commodores are 5-4 on their home court. Vanderbilt ranks ninth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Crimson Tide are 0-1 on the road. Alabama scores 92.8 points while outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game.

Vanderbilt scores 68.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 75.8 Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 21.8 more points per game (92.8) than Vanderbilt gives up (71.0).

The Commodores and Crimson Tide square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Lang is averaging 2.8 points for the Commodores.

Aaron Estrada is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 89.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

