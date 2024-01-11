Manhattan visits James and Rider

Manhattan Jaspers (4-9, 1-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-11, 1-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-9, 1-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-11, 1-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Manhattan Jaspers after Mervin James scored 21 points in Rider’s 79-76 overtime win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Broncs have gone 3-2 in home games. Rider has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaspers are 1-3 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is ninth in the MAAC scoring 64.9 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

Rider is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Rider has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The Broncs and Jaspers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. James is averaging 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Rider.

Shaquil Bender is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 13 points. Seydou Traore is shooting 38.6% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

