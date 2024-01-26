Manhattan visits Canisius after Bender’s 21-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (4-12, 1-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-11, 2-6 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-12, 1-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-11, 2-6 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -7.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Shaquil Bender scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 82-75 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Golden Griffins have gone 4-2 at home. Canisius has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaspers are 1-6 in MAAC play. Manhattan is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

Canisius is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

The Golden Griffins and Jaspers match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is averaging 15.2 points and four assists for the Golden Griffins. Frank Mitchell is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Bender is averaging 13.6 points for the Jaspers. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.