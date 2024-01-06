Manhattan plays Quinnipiac after Bender’s 30-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (4-8, 1-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-4, 2-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan…

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Shaquil Bender scored 30 points in Manhattan’s 81-67 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Bobcats are 6-1 on their home court. Quinnipiac is fourth in the MAAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 3.0.

The Jaspers are 1-2 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan allows 76.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.0 points per game.

Quinnipiac scores 78.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 76.4 Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Quinnipiac allows.

The Bobcats and Jaspers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 19.1 points. Otieno is averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Bender is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jaspers. Seydou Traore is averaging 11.1 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.