Manhattan faces Fairfield after Rouzan’s 22-point game

Fairfield Stags (11-7, 5-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-11, 1-5 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fairfield Stags (11-7, 5-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-11, 1-5 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts the Fairfield Stags after Daniel Rouzan scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 81-68 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Jaspers have gone 2-4 in home games. Manhattan is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Stags are 5-2 in conference games. Fairfield ranks second in the MAAC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Manhattan’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 76.3 points per game, equal to what Manhattan allows.

The Jaspers and Stags face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is averaging 13.1 points for the Jaspers. Rouzan is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Jalen Leach is shooting 48.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Stags: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.