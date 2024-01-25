Manhattan faces Canisius after Bender’s 21-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (4-12, 1-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-11, 2-6 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-12, 1-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-11, 2-6 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Canisius Golden Griffins after Shaquil Bender scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 82-75 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Golden Griffins have gone 4-2 in home games. Canisius is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Jaspers are 1-6 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan has a 1-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Canisius is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 65.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 73.8 Canisius allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Golden Griffins. Frank Mitchell is averaging 13.4 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting 57.0% over the past 10 games for Canisius.

Bender is averaging 13.6 points for the Jaspers. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.