Maine visits Hess and NJIT

Maine Black Bears (8-10, 0-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-12, 0-4 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (8-10, 0-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-12, 0-4 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the Maine Black Bears after Adam Hess scored 21 points in NJIT’s 70-62 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Highlanders are 3-4 on their home court. NJIT ranks third in the America East with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kjell de Graaf averaging 3.0.

The Black Bears are 0-3 in conference games. Maine is eighth in the America East with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 1.7.

NJIT scores 69.8 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 67.1 Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Robinson is averaging 7.9 points for the Highlanders. Hess is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for NJIT.

Kellen Tynes is averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

