Maine visits Hess and NJIT

Maine Black Bears (8-10, 0-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-12, 0-4 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts the Maine Black Bears after Adam Hess scored 21 points in NJIT’s 70-62 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Highlanders are 3-4 on their home court. NJIT is ninth in the America East with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Buchanan averaging 4.8.

The Black Bears are 0-3 against America East opponents. Maine is ninth in the America East scoring 68.3 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

NJIT averages 69.8 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 67.1 Maine gives up. Maine averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game NJIT allows.

The Highlanders and Black Bears face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Robinson is averaging 7.9 points for the Highlanders. Hess is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Kellen Tynes is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

