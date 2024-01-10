Maine hosts Daniels and New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-6, 0-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (8-8, 0-1 America East) Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-6, 0-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (8-8, 0-1 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on the Maine Black Bears after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 82-75 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Black Bears are 3-1 in home games. Maine scores 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-1 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is third in the America East with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Daniels averaging 9.5.

Maine scores 68.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 73.6 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

The Black Bears and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Tynes is shooting 47.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

Daniels is averaging 19.9 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Naim Miller is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

