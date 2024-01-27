Maine hosts Binghamton following Filipovity’s 23-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (8-10, 0-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (10-10, 2-3 America East) Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-10, 0-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (10-10, 2-3 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Peter Filipovity scored 23 points in Maine’s 81-73 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Black Bears have gone 4-2 in home games. Maine is third in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Bearcats are 0-5 against America East opponents. Binghamton is fifth in the America East allowing 74.2 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Maine averages 69.0 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.2 Binghamton allows. Binghamton has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

The Black Bears and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipovity is averaging 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Black Bears.

Tymu Chenery is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

