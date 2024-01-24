Maine hosts Albany (NY) following Marshall’s 26-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-9, 2-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (9-10, 1-3 America East) Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 6…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-9, 2-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (9-10, 1-3 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the Maine Black Bears after Amar’e Marshall scored 26 points in Albany (NY)’s 98-89 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Black Bears are 3-2 in home games. Maine is eighth in the America East with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 5.8.

The Great Danes are 2-2 in America East play. Albany (NY) has a 2-9 record against teams over .500.

Maine scores 68.4 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 76.9 Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Maine gives up.

The Black Bears and Great Danes meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Tynes is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Black Bears.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.