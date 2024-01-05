Maine faces Vermont on 3-game slide

Maine Black Bears (8-7) at Vermont Catamounts (10-5) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine is looking to…

Maine Black Bears (8-7) at Vermont Catamounts (10-5)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against Vermont.

The Catamounts have gone 5-1 at home. Vermont ranks seventh in the America East with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alamutu averaging 1.7.

The Black Bears are 3-6 on the road. Maine has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

Vermont makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Maine averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Vermont allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Matt Veretto is shooting 52.2% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Peter Filipovity is shooting 55.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

