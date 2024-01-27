Maidoh, Stony Brook Seawolves to host White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-5, 5-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (10-10, 3-4 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-5, 5-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (10-10, 3-4 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -4; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Maidoh and the Stony Brook Seawolves host Trazarien White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in CAA play.

The Seawolves have gone 7-3 in home games. Stony Brook has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 5-2 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is ninth in the CAA scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by White averaging 9.6.

Stony Brook averages 71.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 71.1 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Stony Brook allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Frey is averaging 7.3 points for the Seawolves. Aaron Clarke is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

White is averaging 20.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

