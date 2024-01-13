Maidoh and the Stony Brook Seawolves visit conference foe William & Mary

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-8, 1-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (7-9, 2-1 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-8, 1-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (7-9, 2-1 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Maidoh and the Stony Brook Seawolves take on Chase Lowe and the William & Mary Tribe in CAA action.

The Tribe have gone 6-1 at home. William & Mary is third in the CAA with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Dorsey averaging 4.8.

The Seawolves are 1-2 in CAA play. Stony Brook is sixth in the CAA with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Maidoh averaging 6.3.

William & Mary averages 75.1 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 73.1 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 71.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 73.1 William & Mary allows to opponents.

The Tribe and Seawolves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 13.8 points. Trey Moss is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Keenan Fitzmorris is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.