Maidoh and the Stony Brook Seawolves take on conference foe Northeastern

Stony Brook Seawolves (7-6) at Northeastern Huskies (5-8)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Maidoh and the Stony Brook Seawolves visit Chris Doherty and the Northeastern Huskies on Thursday.

The Huskies have gone 2-1 at home. Northeastern ranks eighth in the CAA with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Doherty averaging 1.7.

The Seawolves are 1-5 on the road. Stony Brook is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Northeastern’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Northeastern has allowed to its opponents (48.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Turner averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Doherty is shooting 63.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Seawolves. Jared Frey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

