Mahaney leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against Loyola Marymount after 25-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-6, 1-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -8.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits the Loyola Marymount Lions after Aidan Mahaney scored 25 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 81-70 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Lions are 5-4 in home games. Loyola Marymount is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Gaels are 1-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is eighth in the WCC scoring 71.0 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Loyola Marymount averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 71.0 points per game, 1.5 more than the 69.5 Loyola Marymount gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Gaels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Hill is averaging 10 points and 4.2 assists for the Lions. Dominick Harris is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Mahaney is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Gaels. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 12.6 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

