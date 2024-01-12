Mahaney and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Santa Clara

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-6, 3-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-6, 3-0 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-6, 3-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-6, 3-0 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays the Santa Clara Broncos after Aidan Mahaney scored 25 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 95-52 victory over the Portland Pilots.

The Broncos have gone 6-2 at home. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Francisco Caffaro averaging 2.3.

The Gaels are 3-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC with 15.7 assists per game led by Augustas Marciulionis averaging 4.0.

Santa Clara makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

Mahaney is shooting 39.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

