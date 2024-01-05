Mahaney and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Loyola Marymount

Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-6, 1-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-6, 1-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits the Loyola Marymount Lions after Aidan Mahaney scored 25 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 81-70 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Lions have gone 5-4 at home. Loyola Marymount has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Gaels are 1-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

Loyola Marymount makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

The Lions and Gaels meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.1 points. Justin Wright is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Mahaney averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.