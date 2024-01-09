Mag leads Rutgers against Indiana after 24-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Indiana Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on the Indiana Hoosiers after Mawot Mag scored 24 points in Rutgers’ 86-77 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-1 at home. Rutgers is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 38.2 rebounds. Clifford Omoruyi paces the Scarlet Knights with 8.9 boards.

The Hoosiers are 3-1 in conference games. Indiana has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rutgers averages 68.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 73.7 Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Omoruyi is shooting 50.6% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Trey Galloway is averaging 10.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.