Madlock leads Alabama State against Texas Southern after 30-point game

Alabama State Hornets (10-9, 5-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (6-12, 4-3 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama State Hornets (10-9, 5-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (6-12, 4-3 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces the Texas Southern Tigers after Antonio Madlock scored 30 points in Alabama State’s 74-67 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 in home games. Texas Southern ranks seventh in the SWAC with 11.3 assists per game led by PJ Henry averaging 2.4.

The Hornets are 5-1 in conference play. Alabama State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas Southern is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Texas Southern has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

The Tigers and Hornets face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Madlock is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.