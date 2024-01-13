Madlock leads Alabama State against Alcorn State after 20-point game

Alcorn State Braves (2-13, 1-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-9, 2-1 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alcorn State Braves (2-13, 1-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-9, 2-1 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on the Alcorn State Braves after Antonio Madlock scored 20 points in Alabama State’s 73-63 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Hornets are 3-2 on their home court. Alabama State is fourth in the SWAC scoring 71.8 points while shooting 38.8% from the field.

The Braves are 1-1 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

Alabama State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 11.7 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Alabama State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madlock is averaging 15.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

Jeremiah Kendall is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 9.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Braves: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

