Madlock and Alabama State host Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (2-13, 1-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-9, 2-1 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Antonio Madlock scored 20 points in Alabama State’s 73-63 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Hornets have gone 3-2 at home. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ubong Okon averaging 3.3.

The Braves are 1-1 in conference games. Alcorn State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 11.7 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The Hornets and Braves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc. D’ante Bass is averaging 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Jeremiah Kendall is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Braves: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

