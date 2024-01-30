Maddox leads George Mason against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 24-point performance

George Mason Patriots (15-5, 4-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-7, 3-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Mason Patriots (15-5, 4-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-7, 3-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Darius Maddox scored 24 points in George Mason’s 92-84 win against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Hawks are 9-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots have gone 4-3 against A-10 opponents. George Mason averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.3 per game George Mason allows. George Mason averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 17.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Hawks.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 16.8 points and nine rebounds for the Patriots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

