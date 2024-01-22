Maddox and Toledo host Northern Illinois

Toledo Rockets (11-7, 5-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-11, 0-5 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (11-7, 5-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-11, 0-5 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Northern Illinois Huskies after Dante Maddox Jr. scored 21 points in Toledo’s 65-62 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies are 3-5 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets are 5-1 in conference play. Toledo is 3-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northern Illinois is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

The Huskies and Rockets meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is averaging 19.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Rockets. Maddox is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

