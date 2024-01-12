Mackinnon, Elon Phoenix take on the Drexel Dragons

Drexel Dragons (11-6, 4-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-8, 1-2 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (11-6, 4-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-8, 1-2 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amari Williams and the Drexel Dragons visit Max Mackinnon and the Elon Phoenix on Saturday.

The Phoenix have gone 6-0 at home. Elon is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Dragons are 4-0 in CAA play. Drexel is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Elon averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Dragons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Mackinnon is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Justin Moore is averaging 13 points and 3.1 assists for the Dragons. Williams is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.