Mack leads UCLA against Utah after 20-point game

UCLA Bruins (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA plays the Utah Utes after Sebastian Mack scored 20 points in UCLA’s 66-57 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Utes are 9-0 in home games. Utah ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 37.7 points per game in the paint led by Branden Carlson averaging 8.3.

The Bruins have gone 1-3 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Utah scores 80.3 points, 18.1 more per game than the 62.2 UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 42.2% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The Utes and Bruins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollie Worster is averaging 10.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Utes. Carlson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Adem Bona is averaging 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bruins. Mack is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bruins: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

