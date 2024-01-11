Mack and UCLA host Utah

UCLA Bruins (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UCLA Bruins (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -8.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA plays the Utah Utes after Sebastian Mack scored 20 points in UCLA’s 66-57 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Utes are 9-0 in home games. Utah averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bruins are 1-3 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is the best team in the Pac-12 giving up just 62.2 points per game while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Utah’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 65.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 71.7 Utah allows to opponents.

The Utes and Bruins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is shooting 48.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Adem Bona is averaging 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bruins. Dylan Andrews is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bruins: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

