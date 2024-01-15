Mack and South Carolina host Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (14-2, 2-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (14-2, 2-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces the Georgia Bulldogs after B.J. Mack scored 21 points in South Carolina’s 71-69 overtime win against the Missouri Tigers.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-0 in home games. South Carolina is sixth in the SEC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk averaging 2.1.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 against SEC opponents. Georgia is fourth in the SEC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 4.8.

South Carolina scores 72.9 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 70.1 Georgia allows. Georgia averages 11.5 more points per game (75.6) than South Carolina allows (64.1).

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 17.1 points for the Gamecocks. Myles Stute is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Justin Hill is averaging 9.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

