MacDonald leads Navy against Lafayette after 35-point game

Navy Midshipmen (6-8, 2-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (4-12, 3-0 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Navy Midshipmen (6-8, 2-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (4-12, 3-0 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on the Lafayette Leopards after Mac MacDonald scored 35 points in Navy’s 80-70 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Leopards have gone 2-4 at home. Lafayette is 1-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Midshipmen are 2-1 against Patriot League opponents. Navy scores 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Lafayette averages 59.1 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 64.7 Navy gives up. Navy averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Lafayette gives up.

The Leopards and Midshipmen match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Vander Baan is scoring 9.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Leopards. Eric Sondberg is averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

Austin Benigni is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 11.8 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.