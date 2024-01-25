Lucas scores 28 points in Nevada’s 77-64 victory over No. 24 Colorado State

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 28 points, Kenan Blackshear added 20 and Nevada beat No. 24 Colorado State…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 28 points, Kenan Blackshear added 20 and Nevada beat No. 24 Colorado State 77-64 on Wednesday night to stop a three-game losing streak.

Nick Davidson had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (16-4, 3-3 Mountain West Conference), who shot 53.7% from the field. Lucas was 10 of 14 and Blackshear went 9 for 12.

Jalen Lake led the Rams (15-4, 3-3) with 13 points and Josiah Strong scored 12. Colorado State was held to 39.3% from the floor and fell to 0-3 on the road in league play.

Rams guard Isaiah Stevens didn’t score until making a layup with 15:56 left after missing his first five field goal attempts. Stevens, who averages 17.2 points per game, finished with eight points on 4-of-16 shooting.

Nevada grabbed an 18-15 lead on a 3-pointer by Lucas with 7:05 left in the first half and never trailed the rest of the way.

Lucas’ turnaround jumper in the final second of the first half put the Wolf Pack up 35-27 at the break.

Colorado State, one of the best shooting teams in the nation, shot only 28.6% from the field in the first half. Nevada shot 50%.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: Plays at Wyoming on Saturday.

Nevada: Will play Sunday at New Mexico.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.