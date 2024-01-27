Lucas and Nevada host No. 25 New Mexico

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-4, 3-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (17-3, 5-2 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-4, 3-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (17-3, 5-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the No. 25 New Mexico Lobos after Jarod Lucas scored 28 points in Nevada’s 77-64 win over the Colorado State Rams.

The Lobos are 10-0 in home games. New Mexico leads the MWC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 5.1.

The Wolf Pack are 3-3 in MWC play. Nevada ranks ninth in the MWC scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 7.3.

New Mexico’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Nevada allows. Nevada scores 7.5 more points per game (77.0) than New Mexico gives up to opponents (69.5).

The Lobos and Wolf Pack meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Lobos. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Blackshear is averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Lucas is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

