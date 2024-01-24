LSU visits Georgia following Abdur-Rahim’s 34-point performance

LSU Tigers (11-7, 3-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (11-7, 3-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the LSU Tigers after Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 34 points in Georgia’s 105-96 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 on their home court. Georgia is eighth in the SEC in rebounding with 37.6 rebounds. Russel Tchewa leads the Bulldogs with 6.4 boards.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 against SEC opponents. LSU scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Georgia makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). LSU averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgia gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdur-Rahim is averaging 13.9 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Jordan Wright is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Jalen Cook is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.