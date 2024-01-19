LSU hosts Texas A&M after Taylor’s 41-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (10-7, 1-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (11-6, 3-1 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (10-7, 1-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (11-6, 3-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the LSU Tigers after Wade Taylor IV scored 41 points in Texas A&M’s 78-77 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 in home games. LSU has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 1-3 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

LSU makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Texas A&M averages 74.8 points per game, 4.7 more than the 70.1 LSU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Tigers. Tyrell Ward is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Taylor is scoring 19.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Aggies. Henry Coleman III is averaging 9.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

