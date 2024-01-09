LSU hosts Rivera-Torres and Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-9, 0-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-9, 0-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces the LSU Tigers after Jason Rivera-Torres scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 78-75 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 at home. LSU is ninth in the SEC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Wright averaging 3.9.

The Commodores have gone 0-1 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt gives up 71.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

LSU’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 68.9 points per game, 1.0 more than the 67.9 LSU gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Tigers.

Ezra Manjon is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Commodores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Commodores: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

