Loyola (MD) hosts Lafayette following Perry’s 26-point outing

Lafayette Leopards (7-12, 6-0 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-16, 1-5 Patriot League) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lafayette Leopards (7-12, 6-0 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-16, 1-5 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) plays the Lafayette Leopards after Deon Perry scored 26 points in Loyola (MD)’s 86-78 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-6 in home games. Loyola (MD) is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leopards are 6-0 against conference opponents. Lafayette is fourth in the Patriot League with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 3.8.

Loyola (MD) makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Lafayette’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Loyola (MD) has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists.

Vander Baan is averaging 9.7 points and 2.6 blocks for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Leopards: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.