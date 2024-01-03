Loyola (MD) faces Colgate, aims to stop road slide

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-11) at Colgate Raiders (6-7) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -12.5;…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-11) at Colgate Raiders (6-7)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -12.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits Colgate looking to end its seven-game road slide.

The Raiders are 3-1 in home games. Colgate has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Greyhounds are 1-7 on the road. Loyola (MD) ranks sixth in the Patriot League scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Alonso Faure averaging 6.8.

Colgate averages 69.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 74.8 Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The Raiders and Greyhounds match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Moffatt averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Braeden Smith is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Deon Perry is averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

