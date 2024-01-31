Loyola (MD) faces Bucknell following Perry’s 30-point outing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-17, 2-6 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 5-3 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-17, 2-6 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 5-3 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -8; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits the Bucknell Bison after Deon Perry scored 30 points in Loyola (MD)’s 74-70 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Bison are 3-6 in home games. Bucknell is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Greyhounds are 2-6 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bucknell is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Bucknell gives up.

The Bison and Greyhounds face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Forrest is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bison. Noah Williamson is averaging 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Perry is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.