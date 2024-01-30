Loyola (MD) faces Bucknell following Perry’s 30-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-17, 2-6 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 5-3 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-17, 2-6 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 5-3 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) faces the Bucknell Bison after Deon Perry scored 30 points in Loyola (MD)’s 74-70 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Bison have gone 3-6 in home games. Bucknell ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 12.4 assists per game led by Elvin Edmonds IV averaging 4.3.

The Greyhounds are 2-6 in Patriot League play. Loyola (MD) is 1-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bucknell scores 65.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 74.0 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 65.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 70.4 Bucknell allows to opponents.

The Bison and Greyhounds face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Forrest averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Noah Williamson is averaging 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

Golden Dike is averaging 7.8 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds. Perry is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.