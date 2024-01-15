Loyola (MD) and American meet in conference showdown

American Eagles (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-14, 1-3 Patriot League) Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

American Eagles (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-14, 1-3 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and the American Eagles visit Deon Perry and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in Patriot League action.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-5 at home. Loyola (MD) is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 3-1 in Patriot League play. American is second in the Patriot League scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Loyola (MD) scores 66.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 72.9 American allows. American averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Loyola (MD) allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Milos Ilic is averaging 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Rogers is averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 13.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.