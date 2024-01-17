Loyola Marymount plays San Francisco following Wright’s 22-point outing

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-9, 1-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (14-4, 3-0 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-9, 1-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (14-4, 3-0 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits the San Francisco Dons after Justin Wright scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 81-64 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Dons have gone 9-0 at home. San Francisco averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Marcus Williams with 3.7.

The Lions are 1-2 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

San Francisco averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount scores 11.8 more points per game (73.4) than San Francisco gives up (61.6).

The Dons and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 13.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Dons. Malik Thomas is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

Dominick Harris is averaging 14.4 points for the Lions. Wright is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.