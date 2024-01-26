Loyola Marymount faces Saint Mary’s (CA) following Merkviladze’s 25-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-10, 3-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-6, 6-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-10, 3-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-6, 6-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Alex Merkviladze scored 25 points in Loyola Marymount’s 92-65 win against the Portland Pilots.

The Gaels have gone 9-3 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the best team in the WCC in team defense, giving up 57.2 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The Lions are 3-3 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 16.9 more points per game (74.1) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows (57.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Saxen is averaging 11.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Dominick Harris is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.1 points for the Lions. Will Johnston is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

