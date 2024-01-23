Loyola Chicago visits VCU following Bamisile’s 29-point outing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-6, 5-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (11-7, 3-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-6, 5-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (11-7, 3-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Joe Bamisile scored 29 points in VCU’s 85-61 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Rams have gone 8-5 in home games. VCU ranks eighth in the A-10 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Shulga averaging 4.3.

The Ramblers are 5-1 against conference opponents. Loyola Chicago leads the A-10 with 16.8 assists. Braden Norris leads the Ramblers with 4.8.

VCU scores 73.8 points, 6.5 more per game than the 67.3 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago scores 6.1 more points per game (73.4) than VCU gives up (67.3).

The Rams and Ramblers meet Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shulga is averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Rams. Bamisile is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

Norris is averaging 8.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

