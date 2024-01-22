Loyola Chicago visits Bamisile and VCU

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-6, 5-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (11-7, 3-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-6, 5-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (11-7, 3-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Joe Bamisile scored 29 points in VCU’s 85-61 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Rams have gone 8-5 at home. VCU has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ramblers have gone 5-1 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is fifth in the A-10 allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

VCU scores 73.8 points, 6.5 more per game than the 67.3 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 6.1 more points per game (73.4) than VCU allows (67.3).

The Rams and Ramblers face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Rams. Bamisile is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

Philip Alston is averaging 14 points for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

