Loyola Chicago plays Duquesne following Watson’s 24-point game

Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the Duquesne Dukes after Des Watson scored 24 points in Loyola Chicago’s 80-73 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Ramblers are 7-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is second in the A-10 with 17.5 assists per game led by Braden Norris averaging 5.4.

The Dukes have gone 0-1 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is fifth in the A-10 scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

The Ramblers and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norris is averaging 9.1 points and 5.4 assists for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Dae Dae Grant is averaging 19 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.