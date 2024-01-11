Lowe scores 15 as William & Mary takes down Hampton 73-61

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Chase Lowe had 15 points in William & Mary’s 73-61 win against Hampton on Thursday night.…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Chase Lowe had 15 points in William & Mary’s 73-61 win against Hampton on Thursday night.

Lowe also had nine rebounds and six assists for the Tribe (7-9, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Trey Moss scored 12 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Matteus Case was 5 of 8 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Kyrese Mullen led the way for the Pirates (4-12, 0-4) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Nesbitt added 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Hampton. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. also had eight points. The Pirates extended their losing streak to seven straight.

Gabe Dorsey scored six points in the first half and William & Mary went into halftime trailing 32-31. William & Mary used a 13-1 second-half run to erase a six-point deficit and take the lead at 39-33 with 17:15 left in the half. Lowe scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

