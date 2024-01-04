Lowe and the William & Mary Tribe host conference foe Elon

Elon Phoenix (7-6) at William & Mary Tribe (5-8) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -2.5;…

Elon Phoenix (7-6) at William & Mary Tribe (5-8)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -2.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: TK Simpkins and the Elon Phoenix visit Chase Lowe and the William & Mary Tribe in CAA play.

The Tribe are 5-0 on their home court. William & Mary has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The Phoenix are 0-5 in road games. Elon scores 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

William & Mary averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Elon gives up. Elon scores 6.5 more points per game (80.5) than William & Mary gives up to opponents (74.0).

The Tribe and Phoenix meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Tribe. Caleb Dorsey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Rob Higgins is averaging 10.6 points for the Phoenix. Simpkins is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

